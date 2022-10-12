IMF cuts Asia's growth forecasts amid uncertainty over recovery

TOKYO - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut Asia's economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, with rising inflation forcing many central banks to tighten monetary policy even as exports face the brunt of slowing growth in trade partners such as the United States.

The downgrade underscores heightening uncertainty over Asia's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as darkening growth prospects for the US, China and the euro zone economies stoke fear of a global recession.

Monetary policy divergence from steady US interest rate hikes is likely to continue strengthening the US dollar, worsening the debt woes of emerging economies and forcing some to further raise rates to avoid their currencies falling too much, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report.

"A widening debt crisis in (emerging) economies would weigh heavily on global growth and could precipitate a global recession. Further US dollar strength can only compound the likelihood of debt distress," it said.

The IMF now expects emerging Asian economies to grow 4.4 per cent in 2022 and 4.9 per cent in 2023. This is down 0.2 percentage point and 0.1 point, respectively, from the IMF's projections in July, after a 7.2 per cent expansion in 2021.

The cut largely reflects a downgrade for growth in China to 3.2 per cent in 2022 from an 8.1 per cent expansion in 2021, a result of the country's strict Covid-19 lockdowns and its worsening property market crisis, the IMF said.

The world's second-largest economy is expected to see growth rebound to 4.4 per cent in 2023, down 0.2 point from the IMF's forecast in July.

The Asean economies of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand (Asean-5) are expected to expand 5.3 per cent in 2022 from growth of 3.4 per cent in 2021, the IMF report said.

Growth was projected to slow to 4.9 per cent in 2023 because of weaker demand in major trading partners such as China, the euro area and the United States.

The Asean economies may also see growth weighed down by higher food and energy prices, which sap households' purchasing power, and rapid monetary tightening to hold back inflation, it said.

The IMF expects Japan's economy to grow 1.7 per cent in 2022, unchanged from its projection in July, and 1.6 per cent in 2023, down 0.1 percentage point.

Japan's downgrade for 2023 reflects an expected weakening of consumption blamed on rising inflation and slow wage growth, the report said.

Overall, global growth is expected to slow further in 2023.

More than a third of the global economy is headed for contraction in 2022 or 2023, and the three biggest economies - the United States, European Union and China - will continue to stall.

"The worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession," said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

In its report, the IMF trimmed its 2023 global GDP forecast to 2.7 per cent, 0.2 point down from July expectations.

Its world growth forecast for this year remains unchanged at 3.2 per cent.

The global growth profile is its "weakest" since 2001, apart from during the global financial crisis and the worst of the pandemic, said the IMF.

The IMF is also forecasting a decline in Russian economic output this year and next in the wake of its war in Ukraine, with no rebound in sight.

"So the economy is not only lower in 2022, but it's also going to keep shrinking in 2023," said Mr Gourinchas. "And, in fact, if you extend the forecast further, we're not expecting a rebound here."

Another senior IMF economist, Dr Petya Koeva Brooks, said the war and the associated sanctions are taking a major toll on the Russian economy, but the appreciation of the rouble has helped to keep inflation lower than expected.

REUTERS, AFP