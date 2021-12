The spectre of rising inflation looms large as global economies bounce back from the troughs of the Covid-19 pandemic and the supply chain crunch wears on.

Singapore has not been spared, with inflation hitting an eight-year peak in October - 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis - partly due to costlier cars and higher housing rents. Core inflation, which excludes rents and private road transport costs, climbed to 1.5 per cent - its highest in nearly three years.