Commentary
How firms can better manage emerging risks from remote working
Be it operational or culture risk, businesses must adapt quickly to avoid being left behind
The protracted Covid-19 pandemic is no longer just a disruption to the way we work but has also transformed permanently the world of work.
As we distil last year's lessons to prepare ourselves for a pandemic-resilient workplace, the future of work is shaping up into a hybrid model that optimises employee flexibility, autonomy and performance across locations.
