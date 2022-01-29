How Fed could decide to 'shock and awe' with half-point rate hike

ATLANTA (Georgia) • Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell may consider the first half-point interest rate increase in more than two decades later this year if he needs a "shock and awe" approach to counter persistently high inflation that risks feeding into Americans' psychology.

The United States central bank has pencilled March in for its first rate hike since 2018 and is likely to begin with a quarter-point move as part of its usual caution as it begins to remove monetary stimulus.

But Mr Powell's determination to fight inflation could include bolder action if he concludes they are far behind the curve and need to counter a persistent regime of higher prices.

"The bar is very high for doing 50 basis points in March, as the Fed tends to be more careful at the beginning of a hike cycle," said Mr Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. "Later in the year, they would have to believe that inflation is much worse than they currently believe - perhaps if the monthly readings are accelerating."

The vast majority of economists forecast that the Fed will make a quarter-point move in March, though Nomura Holdings changed its call and now expects a 50 basis-point increase, citing Mr Powell's hawkish press conference on Wednesday.

Pressed on how quickly the Fed would move, he left the door open to going faster than in the last tightening cycle by highlighting the much stronger labour market and much higher inflation facing officials this time around.

Investors are now pricing in about 30 basis points of tightening for the March 15-16 meeting, reflecting a roughly one-in-five chance of a half-point move.

"There is a little bit of shock and awe to 50 basis points," said Nomura analyst Robert Dent, who viewed the decision as a close call. "Mr Powell, more than any other (Fed) chairman, has stressed clean, careful communications with the public.

"The sense that Americans are losing faith in their inflation fighting would push them to move to show they are taking this very seriously," he said.

Officials were yesterday set to get more evidence between now and their next meeting, including consumer prices for this month and next month, plus fourth-quarter employment costs.

The employment cost index is expected to show a gain nearly on a par with the record increase in the prior three months.