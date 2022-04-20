How China's lockdowns have hit businesses in Singapore

DELIVERY DELAYS AND ORDER CANCELLATIONS

Some shoppers who bought merchandise online are experiencing delays and cancellations as sellers in China face difficulties meeting orders.

ST understands that some shoppers who bought made-in-China goods online last month have had their orders abruptly cancelled without warning after several weeks, with sellers citing "sourcing delays" as reasons for the cancellations.

Engineer Leonard Seto, who ordered several personalised photo plaques worth a total of US$80 (S$109) from photo app Zno late last month, was told via e-mail last week that his order would be delayed indefinitely until the lockdown in Shanghai, where its factory is located, is lifted.

"This lockdown was extended into this week which now hinders the production of your order and disrupted all shipping carrier services," Zno said in the e-mail.

By its estimates, production will be back to normal "within days" and all delayed orders will be ready for shipping within one to two weeks on a priority basis.

Mr Seto was advised to cancel his order if he was unable to wait and was offered a full refund.

LONGER WAITING TIME FOR POPULAR GADGETS

Some local distributors of Apple products say their most popular merchandise, the MacBook Air and iPhone 13, are out of stock.

Last week, Apple's supplier Pegatron Corp said it would suspend operations at its plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, where, according to supply chain experts, it produces the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE series, and other legacy models.

Quanta Computer, which produces some three-quarters of Apple's MacBooks globally, also shut operations, Reuters reported.

A spokesman for iStudio at Jurong Point in Singapore said the MacBook Air has been out of stock for about two weeks.

He added that before the lockdown in Shanghai, the store had "rows of 20 iPhone 13s in different colours", compared with just a few pieces of each colour now.

He said a delay in production of one week in China could lead to a month's delay in Singapore, and he hopes fresh supplies of the MacBook Air and iPhone 13 will come in over the next one to two months.

Staff at the iStudio outlet in Jem mall in Singapore said the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have been out of stock for a few weeks to a month, adding that most of its products have been shipped over in lower quantities.

A spokesman for the Mi store in Jem said the outlet has experienced shortages of some products over the past month. These include air purifier filters and soundbars.

"When stocks come in from China, they are distributed in lower quantities than before to ensure that each store's stocks are healthy," he said.

INTERRUPTED PUBLIC EVENTS AND DISPLAYS

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary floral display, Precious Peony, which opened on April 9 at the Flower Dome, had to content themselves with peonies sourced from Japan, Israel and the Netherlands after the first shipment of peonies from China could not be delivered on time for the opening.

It is the first time peonies are on display at Gardens by the Bay, but visitors will have to wait a little longer to see the flowers grown in China.

"China is a major producer of peonies and was considered a stable source when we were planning for the display last year. We are expecting the shipment to arrive by the end of the week and will incorporate them into the display for all to enjoy," a spokesman said.