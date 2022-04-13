Hotel investors' sentiment improving: Survey

A survey analysing the investment perspectives of hotel owners, operators and owner operators has found that 64 per cent of respondents are considering increasing their exposure to the Malaysian hotel sector, a sharp hike compared with 36 per cent in an earlier survey done in 2020.

In another sign that sentiment towards the sector is returning, 36 per cent of respondents are currently not interested in increasing their exposure in hotels - a significant drop compared with 64 per cent in 2020.

The findings, released yesterday, are from Knight Frank Malaysia's second Malaysian Hospitality Investment Intentions Survey, which compares how respondents continue to be impacted by Covid-19 in Malaysia, the level of investment demand, investment preferences and investment sentiment towards the sector.

"Given the last two tumultuous years, it is not surprising that investment in hotels across Malaysia fell from a 2017 high of RM2.2 billion to just RM556 million in 2020 and RM177 million (S$56.9 million) in 2021," said Mr James Buckley, executive director of capital markets at Knight Frank Malaysia.

But with widespread Covid-19 vaccine distribution, the opening of international borders and airlines re-establishing flight networks since the first survey, international travellers' confidence is slowly returning and filtering through to recovering investor sentiment in the 2022 survey.

Investors continue to seek high returns to offset the risk of investing in the sector, with 33 per cent of respondents (versus 36 per cent in 2020) targeting a net yield of above 7 per cent when acquiring a 4-to 5-star hotel in Malaysia, 26 per cent (versus 29 per cent) targeting net yields of 6 to 7 per cent and 19 per cent (versus 29 per cent) willing to accept 5 to 6 per cent.

Mr Buckley said that a recovering economy, open borders, a strong pent-up demand for holiday travel and, in the short term, Singapore tourists and domestic demand, will drive hotel performance in 2022.

"We expect to see hotel transaction volumes increasing in 2022 as the price gap between vendors and purchasers will narrow as investors become more optimistic with the border opening and increasing arrivals," he added.

Although bank financing of hotels has been "quite difficult" during the pandemic, he believes banks will see improvements in the sector and begin to lend again.

Malaysia ranked as the top destination out of 140 countries in the MasterCard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2021 for being the most Muslim-friendly holiday destination, beating Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia. The country is particularly well positioned to capture the growth of halal tourism, said Mr Buckley.

