Hopes for region's Internet economy: Booming online marketplaces despite trade barriers

The region's Internet economy will grow with the right infrastructure and support in spite of rising protectionism and trade barriers, said Stripe chief business officer Billy Alvarado.

Mr Alvarado, whose firm creates payment systems for online businesses, noted that the digital economy helps small firms in particular to grow and take their products to new markets across borders.

"Businesses that go online are quite different from offline ones. They have ambitions and they tend to go abroad rather quickly," he added.

He pointed out that around 88 per cent of online businesses in Singapore and Hong Kong - this refers to firms that accept online payments and have online commerce as their primary revenue source - scale up abroad.

This is in stark contrast to offline businesses, whose level of overseas expansion is only in the single digits.

A survey by Stripe of around 9,000 founders and executives of online businesses across more than 10 industries found that Singapore was among the leading countries in the region in terms of having online businesses venturing overseas.

Mr Alvarado said: "The trend of being a global native is becoming increasingly relevant in Singapore. Businesses are both operating on the Internet and also becoming international."

Another trend is the tendency of consumers to look towards online markets, he said. "Customers have started to show a strong preference for marketplaces that bring in different kinds of sellers who are also participating actively in that space."

More importantly, the concept of an online marketplace also has an effect in bringing small and larger sellers together despite their disparity in resources or geographical limitations.

Mr Alvarado said: "The marketplace essentially 'democratises' businesses because their audience is no longer limited by proximity.

"The reach a small business can have is very wide. There are also new capabilities that come with an online platform such as giving consumers the option of subscriptions."

But businesses are also getting wary of the growing barriers to trade and movement.

Mr Alvarado said: "There are definitely strong headwinds of protectionism now and it requires firms like ours to continue to view the Internet as a global thing."

Rather than regulations to hinder trade, he advocates rules that protect consumers and businesses from fraud while encouraging competition.

"It is about recognising that technology is important but it is not everything. We also need frameworks and to ensure that there are structures that allow the Internet economy to thrive. It is part technological and part business-oriented," he added.

Mr Alvarado acknowledged that online businesses still face challenges because of regulations across borders and trade tension around the world, but believes that South-east Asia's Internet economy will continue to boom.

A report from Google and Temasek last year noted that the Internet economy in South-east Asia is on track to exceed US$240 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025.

Mr Alvarado said: "I am very optimistic about the region's Internet economy. The axis is shifting east and it will continue to do so."