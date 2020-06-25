Hong Leong Finance reaches out to SMEs with business loans

Hong Leong Finance (HLF) has started an outreach campaign to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage their cash flow and soften the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The company said on Tuesday that it will continue to offer solutions from revolving credit lines to accounts receivable funding and supplier invoice financing to affected firms. It is also providing assistance to help SMEs meet project delivery and trade-specific requirements, as well as offering loan payment deferments until the year end for commercial properties.

The aim is to offer quick help to businesses and retail customers with their cash-flow needs, HLF said, noting that many small firms are not familiar with the loan programmes on offer.

"HLF has been actively reaching out to the small businesses near its SME Centres. Its staff provide financial guidance and help business owners overcome language barriers by assisting them in filling out application forms for loan assistance," the company added.

SMEs can also apply for collateral-free loans supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, with processing fees waived during this period.

HLF's SME Capability Ready Programme is also available to assist firms with cash flow while they wait for government grants to help them upgrade their businesses.

HLF president Ang Tang Chor said: "Our experience in serving the SMEs for nearly 60 years has enabled us to understand what their needs are today, especially in an increasingly challenging economic environment. We have seen a strong demand for our business loans since the pandemic outbreak."

Mr Ang added that the situation remains challenging even as businesses move into phase two of Singapore's reopening: "Many are struggling to get back on their feet. We will continue to help where we can in this unprecedented time."

Sue-Ann Tan