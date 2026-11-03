Hong Kong economy’s surprise jump takes growth to five-year high

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s economy unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the third quarter, taking expansion in the first nine months to the quickest in five years, thanks to a surge in exports and improved investment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2% from a year earlier, compared with a downwardly revised gain of 4.2% in the second quarter, according to advance estimates released on Nov 3 by the Census and Statistics Department.

Over the first nine months of 2026, GDP grew 5.1% from the same period in 2025. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy also exceeded forecasts and expanded 1.9%.

“Looking ahead, Hong Kong’s economic outlook remains positive, with incoming data pointing to sustained growth momentum,” a government spokesman said in a statement, citing continued global investment in artificial intelligence and sustained growth in tourism among reasons for optimism.

A surge in exports, powered by strong global demand for electronics amid the AI supercycle, has been a key driver of growth for the transshipment hub and gateway to China.

Consumption and investment have also held up as the property market rebounds and infrastructure development for the Northern Metropolis gathers pace.

The city’s government in August upgraded its forecast for GDP growth in 2026 to 3.5% to 4.5%, from 2.5% to 3.5% predicted in May.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said over the weekend that economic growth remained robust in the third quarter as investment continued to surge, adding that the official full-year projection may be revised upward again.

Beijing has signalled its strong backing for the Asian financial hub, with Vice-Premier He Lifeng saying on Nov 3 that developing the city “remains a key strategy for China”.

The national government will continue to endorse a free and open economic environment in Hong Kong, He said in a video speech to the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in the city. BLOOMBERG