HK names central bank veteran as next chief of monetary authority

HONG KONG • Mr Eddie Yue will be named the next chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), succeeding Mr Norman Chan, the South China Morning Post reported.

Mr Yue, a deputy chief executive at the central bank who oversees management of the reserves, will take over after Mr Chan retires at the end of September, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed government sources.

The 54-year-old Mr Yue will take charge of the city's HK$4 trillion (S$700 billion) exchange fund and oversight of the peg to the United States dollar.

A spokesman for the office of Financial Secretary Paul Chan, responsible for the appointment, declined to comment on the report.

The main task for Mr Yue will be defending the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the greenback, which has underpinned stability in the city since 1983. The importance of the peg is being highlighted now as protests against a proposed extradition Bill intensify in the most serious political crisis since the return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The new HKMA chief is set to be among the world's best-paid central bankers, despite having little role in setting interest rates. His formal tasks include formulating banking policies and managing the city's reserve fund.

Yet it is the currency peg that is the highest priority, with the city's iron commitment to maintaining the level. The authorities have intervened over the years to defend it.

Mr Yue, the most experienced deputy to Mr Norman Chan, started his civil service career in 1986 after graduating from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He joined the HKMA as a senior manager in 1993, the year it was established. He became a deputy chief executive in 2007, helping Mr Chan steer Hong Kong through the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

An advocate of the exchange fund's long-term growth portfolio, investing into alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, Mr Yue has helped the fund deliver an annualised internal rate of return of 12.9 per cent since 2009.

BLOOMBERG