HK economy contracts for second straight quarter

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's economy contracted for a second consecutive quarter, with the financial hub facing mounting headwinds as interest rates rise and global trade weakens.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined 1.4 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to advance estimates released by the government yesterday, weaker than economists' forecasts for a 0.2 per cent decline.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan had signalled on Sunday that GDP would shrink in the quarter.

He also said the city will "inevitably revise down" its full-year growth forecast of 1 per cent to 2 per cent in the middle of next month.

The city's economy has come under strain as local Covid-19 restrictions curbed business and consumer activity, while outbreaks on the mainland disrupted trade.

At the same time, Hong Kong's central bank has been forced to raise interest rates to keep pace with the hawkish US Federal Reserve to maintain the local dollar's peg to the US dollar.

The city's recovery in the second quarter was "smaller than expected", a government spokesman said in a statement from the Census and Statistics Department accompanying the data.

Momentum was dragged down by continued cargo flow disruptions between Hong Kong and China, and from "the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and tightened financial conditions", the spokesman added.

While Hong Kong relaxed some of its Covid-19 restrictions from April, retail sales and exports have been slow to rebound.

It remains one of the last places in the world to maintain strict quarantine restrictions for inbound travellers.

Mr Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Group Holdings in Hong Kong, said the further decline in GDP was not surprising, given recent "disappointing" data for retail sales and exports.

Local growth momentum remains "quite sluggish", even if prospects may improve in the second half of the year.

"The biggest risk is external demand and the pace of rate hikes," he said.

Mr Chan said last week that continuous rate hikes are "disadvantageous for economic recovery", adding that the global downturn could weigh on Hong Kong's export performance.

