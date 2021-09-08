Green Mark

Higher bar for buildings

Changes to the Building and Construction Authority Green Mark scheme will require new and existing buildings to hit higher sustainability standards to be certified green, with the reduction of embodied carbon in developments among the criteria emphasised.

The refreshed scheme places greater emphasis on the inte-gration of smart technologies, the creation of healthier environments for building users and the reduction of embodied carbon in developments, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday.

