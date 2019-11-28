Growth in service sector revenue continues to slow in Q3

Takings in the service sector continued to rise in the third quarter but at a slower pace, according to the Department of Statistics (SingStat) yesterday.

Overall business receipts grew 1.9 per cent year on year in the three months to Sept 30, with most categories registering an increase, except for education, recreation and personal services.

The pace of growth has slowed for seven consecutive quarters.

Receipts rose 0.6 per cent from the second to the third quarter after declines in the past two quarters.

The transport and storage service segment registered an increase in revenue of 4.8 per cent.

Similarly, health and social services clocked up a 3.4 per cent increase in turnover, due mainly to higher business receipts from hospitals, SingStat said.

However, recreation and personal services reported a decline in revenue of 2.1 per cent, while turnover in education services dipped 1.4 per cent.

However, takings in education services reported a quarter-on-quarter increase of 9 per cent, while the recreation and personal service sector lifted turnover by 3.3 per cent, due mainly to firms in the attractions segment, SingStat said.