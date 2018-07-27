Growth in all clusters of Singapore's manufacturing sector in June

All clusters in Singapore's manufacturing sector grew last month despite ongoing trade tensions.

Figures from the Economic Development Board showed a 7.4 per cent rise on the previous year.

Although this was below May's 12.9 per cent surge, it still beat economists' consensus forecast of a 3.3 per cent increase.

However, there may be choppy waters ahead, as the lustre may be fading in the powerhouse electronics cluster.

Its June output expanded by 7.1 per cent, a plunge from May's 18.7 per cent jump.

The ING Asia-Pacific economics team said growth in industrial production "is very clearly pea-king out".

"But there are too many unanswered questions to make a confident prediction of what happens over the rest of this year and next," they added.

