Group bags contract for Tuas Terminal Phase 2

A consortium of three firms has been awarded a $1.46 billion contract to build the Tuas Terminal Phase 2 wharf project.

The work includes dredging, building dock structures and reclaiming of 387ha, which will be bounded by 9.1km of walls.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the mid-2020s, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), which announced the contract signing at the Singapore Maritime Technology Conference yesterday.

The consortium comprises Dutch dredging giant Boskalis, Penta Ocean Construction and Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

About 70 per cent of Phase 1 of Tuas Terminal has been completed. When the entire project is finished, it will have a total capacity of up to 65 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually.

The MPA also signed a memorandum of understanding with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and the Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore yesterday to develop autonomous vessels.

These will be used for harbour operations such as channelling, berthing, mooring and towing.

Keppel O&M will use its remote vessel monitoring and analytics programme, VesselCare, as the base platform.

Separately, Keppel Corp said yesterday that its offshore and marine unit is on track to deliver South-east Asia's first dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) tug.

The 65-tonne KST Liberty is one of seven dual-fuel vessels the Keppel unit is building from its proprietary design.

LNG is carried in containerised tanks on the main deck and refuelling can be done by truck to ship operations, or by replacing the empty tanks with replenished ones.

The tug will also be equipped with an innovative and patented LNG vaporiser that is compact and cost-effective, Keppel Corp said.

It was named at a ceremony at Keppel Singmarine yesterday.

The next vessel Keppel O&M is building will be delivered in the middle of this year to Maju Maritime, said Keppel O&M.