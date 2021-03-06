For Subscribers
Economy Watch
Green Plan a serious but cautious step towards low-carbon economy
A show of greater preparedness by firms may spur S'pore to speed up initiatives, say experts
Singapore has made it clear that it is serious about decarbonising its economy but will proceed only at a measured pace to avoid any major business disruption or jobs displacement.
Ministers took turns during the parliamentary debate on the Singapore Green Plan 2030 on Thursday to remind legislators of the challenges and risks that the transformation entails.