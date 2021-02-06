Govt support to shift to helping firms transform

Government support will be increasingly focused on helping firms transform and seize opportunities in new markets, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

He told an audience at Enterprise Singapore's (ESG) annual review that while the Government has responded swiftly and decisively to support firms and workers amid the pandemic, Singapore's resources are ultimately finite and must be used judiciously.

"This means that while we will continue to support our businesses, we will not be able to do so indiscriminately," he said.

"The weight of our efforts going forward must increasingly be targeted and shift towards helping our enterprises seize new opportunities in new markets, through new products and services.

"It is not sufficient to play defensive by trying to preserve existing enterprises and current jobs. It is even more important for us to create new opportunities for enterprises and job opportunities for our workers."

Sectors that continue to do well include those in infocommunications, precision manufacturing and biomedical.

But others such as mass market tourism and aviation are still facing challenges and have to be helped to pivot to new areas, he said.

The Government also wants to spur innovation among local firms regardless of size, added Mr Chan.

This will be done through supporting the creation of new innovative start-ups, encouraging more private sector investment in deep-tech start-ups, boosting apprenticeship initiatives and tapping key global innovation nodes.

There is also much potential for firms in the green economy.

"We will support them in areas including developing sustainability-related standards such as carbon verification, growing capabilities in sustainability and accessing new business opportunities in this space," said Mr Chan.

ESG chairman Peter Ong agreed, and said: "In the midst of current volatilities, enterprises will need to be highly agile to pivot as the situation affords. We will need to pick out the pockets of growth whenever and wherever we find them.

"Enterprises will need to harness innovation to meet new needs, and compete beyond pricing.

"We encourage them to develop new business models and intellectual property, or innovative products and solutions."

Besides innovation, going international is also important despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus, Mr Chan said, noting: "Covid-19 has also emphasised the limitations of Singapore's small domestic market and the need to continue to push ahead with our internationalisation efforts.

"While internationalisation activities slowed in 2020, we maintained a positive mo-mentum."

To this end, Singapore must also build its own strong core of local firms that can compete globally in niche areas, while companies can also tap international agreements to access new markets.

Mr Ong added that companies need to prepare themselves so they can quickly capture demand, with markets such as China and South-east Asia presenting new opportunities.

"While travel restrictions remain, overseas expansion will always remain a key growth driver."

Companies can go global by building capabilities, such as by increasing brand awareness through virtual platforms, he said.

Sue-Ann Tan