Government cuts inflation forecast for 2019 on lower oil prices; January CPI rise eases to 0.4%

SINGAPORE - Singapore consumer price growth was off to a slow start in the first month of 2019, as a slower increase in electricity and gas costs outweighed the price hike in services, according to official data out on Monday (Feb 25).

On the back of a downturn in global oil prices, the authorities have now cut the 2019 headline or all-items inflation forecast by half a percentage point, to between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent for 2019 - down from between 1 per cent and 2 per cent previously.

Headline inflation came in at 0.4 per cent in January on a year-on-year basis - down from 0.5 per cent in December 2018, and falling short of the 0.6 per cent estimate by private economists in a Bloomberg poll.

Meanwhile, core inflation - the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) indicator that strips out private road transport and housing costs - eased to 1.7 per cent, against 1.9 per cent in December 2018.

The forecast for core inflation was kept unchanged at between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in a reflection of the smaller weightage given to oil-related items by that indicator.

"External sources of inflation have receded as global oil prices fell sharply in Q4 2018, mainly on over-supply concerns," said the MAS and the Ministry for Trade and Industry (MTI) in a joint statement.

"As a result, global oil prices are expected to be lower this year compared to 2018. On the domestic front, supportive labour market conditions should underpin wage growth and continuing price pressures.

"However, the extent of overall price increases will be capped by greater market competition in several consumer segments, such as telecommunications, electricity and retail."