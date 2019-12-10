Goldman raises oil price forecast on the back of Opec+ cuts

Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecasts for 2020, citing tighter-than-expected inventories after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) agreed to deepen oil output cuts through the first quarter of next year.

"We are increasing our forecast for backwardation in 2020, although our long-term marginal cost forecast remains unchanged," Goldman analysts wrote in a note last Friday.

The bank has revised its Brent spot price forecast to US$63 per barrel for next year, up from a previous estimate of US$60, while it also increased West Texas Intermediate spot price outlook to US$58.5 per barrel from US$55.5.

Oil producers, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, agreed last Thursday to cut output by an extra 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of next year but stopped short of pledging action beyond March.

The decision "crystallises an important shift in Opec+ behaviour to managing short-term physical surpluses and deficits rather than trying to correct perceived long-term imbalances through open-ended commitments", the Wall Street bank said.

The bank also revised its supply-demand forecast to reflect a lower Opec+ production path in the first half of next year. "These revisions lead us to forecast a broadly balanced 2020 global oil market, 0.3 million bpd tighter than our previous forecast."

Goldman lowered its demand growth forecast by 50,000 bpd, citing prospects for a modest recovery in global growth.

The bank now projects its demand growth forecast at 0.9 million bpd and 1.2 million bpd for this year and next year, respectively.

REUTERS