Gold prices rise amid worries over economy, US election

BENGALURU • Gold prices edged up yesterday, after hitting a one-week low in early trade, lifted by renewed fears over economic recovery and uncertainty about the US presidential election after President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis.

Earlier in the day, spot gold hit its lowest since Sept 28 at US$1,872.66 per ounce. Bullion prices climbed 0.3 per cent to US$1,882.12 by 3.45am GMT.

US gold futures were down 1.2 per cent at US$1,886.30.

The low interest rate environment globally along with uncertainties stoked by the US election bodes well for gold, said managing director Brian Lan of dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore. However, "if the US dollar strengthens more, we will see it cap gold prices", he added.

Mr Trump, who is being treated for Covid-19, called off talks on Tuesday over an aid package that was meant to stimulate the economy, until after the Nov 3 polls.

The announcement stoked risk aversion, while bolstering the US dollar and dragging gold prices lower up to 2 per cent.

Gold tends to gain from widespread stimulus measures as it is widely viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

The dollar index was last up 0.2 per cent against rivals.

Mr Trump's decision to call off stimulus talks raises downside risks for an already shaky US economy, which is likely to favour safe-harbour flows into the US dollar, in which the bullion is priced.

REUTERS