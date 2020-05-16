Global losses from virus could hit $12.5 trillion: ADB

MANILA • Global economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic could be between US$5.8 trillion and US$8.8 trillion (S$12.5 trillion) this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said yesterday, more than double its earlier estimates as containment measures paralyse economies.

The ADB's forecast, equal to 6.4 per cent to 9.7 per cent of global gross domestic product, was worse than projections last month when it said the global economy could suffer between US$2 trillion and US$4.1 trillion in losses, depending on how long containment measures were in place.

"This new analysis presents a broad picture of the very significant potential economic impact of Covid-19," said ADB chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "It also highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies."

The ADB said the upper end of the range assumed curbs on movement and businesses lasting six months, while the bottom end assumed they would last three months.

After the health crisis brought the economy of China to a virtual halt in the first quarter, several countries and territories have reported a rise in infections and deaths, leading to widespread travel bans and stay-at-home orders.

Nearly 300,000 people worldwide have died from complications from the virus, which has infected more than 4.3 million people.

Measures to contain the spread could inflict US$1.7 trillion to US$2.5 trillion in economic losses in Asia, and between US$1.1 trillion and US$1.6 trillion in China, the ADB said.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns will likely cut global trade by US$1.7 trillion to US$2.6 trillion and put between 158 million and 242 million people out of work, it said.

Global central banks have moved aggressively with sweeping emergency rate cuts and fiscal stimulus measures to help combat the pandemic, which stoked fears of a deep global recession.

