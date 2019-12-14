GIC buys more logistics properties in Europe for $1.4b

Singapore wealth fund GIC said it has signed a deal to buy a logistics real estate portfolio from funds managed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management's affiliates for about €950 million (S$1.4 billion).

The Maximus portfolio totals more than one million sq m of industrial space from 28 logistics assets across Europe, including in Germany, Belgium and Austria, said GIC in a statement yesterday. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

GIC said the deal would help scale up its P3 logistics platform. The sovereign fund bought P3 Logistic Parks in 2016 for €2.4 billion from TPG Real Estate and its partner, Ivanhoe Cambridge. The deal was said to be the largest for European real estate that year.

P3, headquartered in Prague, manages and develops European warehouse properties, and has operations in 13 countries, with more than 5.3 million sq m of assets under management and land bank for further development.

The Maximus portfolio, which will be managed by P3 and integrated into its pan-European warehouse platform, has a diversified tenant base, including companies in the automotive, e-mobility and last-mile logistics sectors.

"As a long-term value investor, logistics continues to be an attractive sector for GIC. It is set to keep growing, supported by strong e-commerce growth, and we expect it to generate steady income streams in the long run," said GIC Real Estate chief investment officer Lee Kok Sun.

P3 Logistic Parks chief investment officer Otis Spencer said the firm continues to actively look for further investment deals to strengthen its position as one of Europe's top developers and managers of logistics properties.

REUTERS