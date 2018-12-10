Commentary

Get ready for another volatile year

Tan Min Lan
Published
36 min ago

Slower economic growth and rising political risks will prove challenging in the year ahead

This has been a rough year for Asia: In US dollar terms, Asian equities are still down 11 per cent despite the recent bounce while Asian credits have fallen 1.8 per cent as of Dec 5.

Escalating US-China trade tensions, deleveraging in China and the desynchronisation of global growth which boosted the US dollar are largely to blame.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

Economic outlook
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 10, 2018, with the headline 'Get ready for another volatile year'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content