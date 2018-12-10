Premium
Commentary
Get ready for another volatile year
Slower economic growth and rising political risks will prove challenging in the year ahead
This has been a rough year for Asia: In US dollar terms, Asian equities are still down 11 per cent despite the recent bounce while Asian credits have fallen 1.8 per cent as of Dec 5.
Escalating US-China trade tensions, deleveraging in China and the desynchronisation of global growth which boosted the US dollar are largely to blame.
