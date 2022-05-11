Germany faces deep recession if Russia cuts gas flow: Expert

BERLIN • A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published yesterday, as Europe's biggest economy tries to cut Russian energy imports.

Professor Achim Truger, a member of Germany's Council of Economic Experts, said German industry could suffer serious damage in the long term if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to cut gas exports to Germany.

"By most calculations, an end to gas supplies from Russia would trigger a deep recession. Half a million jobs could be lost," daily newspaper Rheinische Post quoted Prof Truger as saying.

Last month, Russia's Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas for refusing to pay in roubles, and threatened to do the same to others, raising fears that it could take similar action against Germany.

Russian gas accounted for 55 per cent of Germany's imports last year, and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics say is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prof Truger also said it would take a long time for inflation in Germany to fall again.

"Excessive inflation will continue well into 2023," he said.

German inflation hit its highest level in more than four decades last month, pushed higher by a spike in the price of natural gas and mineral oil products since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

An abrupt halt of Russian gas exports could also see economies in emerging Europe, Central Asia and North Africa slide back to pre-pandemic gross domestic product (GDP) levels, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) warned yesterday.

Many countries in the EBRD's region of operation, which covers some 40 economies, depend on Russian gas and a sudden ceasing of supplies would lower output per capita by 2.3 per cent this year and 2 per cent next year, according to the lender's latest report.

The EBRD estimated that economies across its region grew 6.7 per cent last year following a 2.5 per cent contraction in 2020, when Covid-19 roiled the global economy and financial markets.

Ceasing gas flows would deal the biggest blow to European Union member economies with both significant gas imports from Russia and a large dependence on gas in their energy mix, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, the EBRD warned.

A sudden stop is not the EBRD's base-case scenario, which assumes for its calculations a continued delivery of gas.

Though even then, expansion is now expected to be more sluggish than the lender estimated in March, with growth forecasts trimmed to 1.1 per cent from 1.7 per cent, chiefly due to a contraction in Ukraine that is larger than previously expected.

EBRD economists also cut their 2023 outlook to 4.7 per cent from the 5 per cent estimate in March, citing recent increases in food and energy prices, which have added to inflationary pressures.

Ukraine's GDP was forecast to contract 30 per cent this year instead of a 20 per cent annual decline expected two months ago.

Russia's economy is expected to shrink 10 per cent and stagnate next year.

"Nine years of growth would be wiped out," said EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik.

