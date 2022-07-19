Gain insights to future-proof your portfolio at BT's seminar

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - In today's investing environment of rapidly rising interest rates, economic slowdown and emphasis on sustainability, investors need to urgently re-assess their strategies and future-proof their portfolios.

The US central bank in June raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, its biggest hike in 28 years, and more countries followed suit in efforts to combat rising prices. Singapore's monetary authority tightened its monetary policy most recently on Jul 14 in an off-cycle move and looks primed to up the ante.

Amidst the tough economic climate, climate change and environmental sustainability remain key issues, with ongoing transitions to cleaner sources of energy.

Investors who are interested in the key issues affecting their portfolios and how to mitigate risks in a market disrupted by Covid-19, supply chain bottlenecks and green energy transitions can join The Business Times at its "Mid Year Market Outlook" seminar organised in partnership with HSBC next Thursday, Jul 28, 7 pm.

The event will be held at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay.

Our panel will comprise 3 market practitioners:

James Cheo, chief investment officer, South-east Asia at HSBC

Tan Kee Wee, founder and principal economist at Waveney Economics

Saurabh Dhingra, strategy leader at EY-Parthenon Asean Financial Services and partner, strategy and transactions at EY

The Business Times senior correspondent Anita Gabriel will moderate the discussion.

Seminar participants can join the 2.5 hour-long discussion with the panel of market practitioners and ask questions in a live question-and-answer segment to gain insights on how to prepare their portfolios in an uncertain and constantly-changing economy.

The panel event will take place from 7 to 9.30 pm on Jul 28. Sign up at this website.