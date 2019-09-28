FTSE Russell leaves China out of its global bond index

HONG KONG/KUALA LUMPUR • FTSE Russell decided not to add China to its widely-tracked government bond index on Thursday as investors reiterated long-standing concerns, while Malaysia escaped eviction from the benchmark for at least six months.

The upset from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) came after two other major fixed income indexes incorporated Chinese bonds this year - a nod to Beijing's efforts to open up its financial markets amid a bruising trade war with Washington.

Scant trading activity in some government bonds, lack of flexibility in "FX execution" and longevity in settlement cycles were the key issues, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.

China has made it easier for foreign investors to trade its US$13 trillion (S$18 trillion) bond market in recent years.

It launched Bond Connect in 2017 to allow offshore trading of onshore debt, and scrapped some inbound investor quotas this month.

JPMorgan said in recent weeks it will include Chinese government bonds in its emerging market local currency index from February next year. In April, Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index started adding Chinese bonds.

Eventual inclusion could bring about US$120 billion of passive inflows in the initial phase, Citi said in a note yesterday.

Malaysia was given six months to try and improve liquidity and so avoid a damaging eviction of its government bonds from the WGBI.

