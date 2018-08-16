Fresh rate hike by Indonesia's central bank

JAKARTA • Indonesia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time since May, in a surprise move aimed at underpinning the currency as volatility sweeps across emerging markets.

The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was increased to 5.5 per cent from 5.25 per cent yesterday, as forecast by just seven of 28 economists in a Bloomberg survey, with the rest predicting no change. Governor Perry Warjiyo reiterated the central bank's pledge to remain proactive and said the move was aimed at bolstering financial markets and curbing the current-account gap.

Turkey's crisis is adding to Indonesia's woes, dragging down a currency that has already been hit by an emerging-market rout triggered by higher US interest rates and a stronger US dollar.

Bank Indonesia has been among the most aggressive central banks in Asia in tightening policy this year, raising rates by a total of 1.25 percentage points since mid-May.

"Bank Indonesia has reaffirmed its pre-emptive stance with another rate hike and more are likely to come," said Ms Charu Chanana, an economist at Continuum Economics in Singapore. "(Central bank governor) Warjiyo is doing all it takes to regain investor confidence and a reversal of outflows will come fast once the global volatilities subside."

The authorities are stepping up action to curb the halt in the rupiah, which is one of Asia's worst performers this year, down about 7 per cent against the US dollar.

President Joko Widodo ordered import curbs on Tuesday to shore up foreign reserves, which have been drained by almost US$14 billion (S$19.3 billion) since January as the central bank stepped up intervention. A current-account deficit of 3 per cent of gross domestic product and a relatively high foreign ownership of government bonds make the economy vulnerable to outflows.

Government data yesterday showed the trade gap widened to a five-year high of US$2 billion last month, putting pressure on the current account and the rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index reversed losses to gain 0.8 per cent yesterday. The rupiah fell 0.1 per cent against the US dollar after initially gaining following the rate hike.

Meanwhile, the manager of one of the nation's best-performing funds yesterday warned that the rout that saw more than US$27 billion worth of Indonesian equity value vanish in the first two days of this week may not be over yet.

Mr Jemmy Paul, chief executive of PT Sucorinvest Asset Management, expects at least another "big" leg down in the stock market before confidence returns. And an increase in the key interest rate would not help tamper the plunge in the rupiah, he said.

Economists said there are probably more rate hikes in store as emerging markets remain under pressure.

BLOOMBERG