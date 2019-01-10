Forum to discuss ways to invest in, engage employees

With the manpower shortage a common refrain among businesses, being able to navigate human capital challenges successfully will be a key competitive advantage to get ahead.

A new forum organised by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices aims to help companies make sense of this perennial issue and enable them to tap their greatest asset - their people.

To be held on Jan 21, the Human Capital Partnership - Singapore Press Holdings (HCP-SPH) forum's theme is "Employee engagement in today's landscape: Strategies to attract and retain talent".

Helmed by Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, the panel discussion will include views from a range of leaders across industry and representatives of HCP firms.

The HCP Programme is a tripartite initiative that brings together employers who are committed to progressive employment practices and developing their human capital.

Panellists include Ms Audrey Cheong, managing director, Federal Express Singapore; Ms Rebecca Chew, deputy managing partner, Rajah & Tann; Mr Chia Yoong Hui, CEO, Ascenz Solutions; and Mr Sean Tan, principal and consulting services leader, Mercer Singapore.

They will give their take on the importance of employee engagement, why human capital is worth investing in, and its relevance to employee engagement and talent retention. They will also discuss the latest employee engagement issues and ways to foster a more engaged workforce and an inclusive workplace.

The forum will be moderated by Straits Times senior executive sub-editor Toh Yong Chuan.

The event is also an ideal opportunity for participants to network with other progressive employers who walk the talk.

Mr Chia from Ascenz Solutions said: "As an SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) that started off with only two people a decade ago, we believe our employees are the key assets of our organisation, and it's our employees who run the business at the end of the day.

"If our people who propel the business are not engaged or... motivated, then we would have failed."

He added that grooming employees to be future leaders who would drive the business is part and parcel of fulfilling its duty as an employer.

Ms Chew from Rajah & Tann concurred that the key to its success is the value it places on its people.

"To continually keep our staff and lawyers engaged in the long run, we need to appreciate that their personal well-being will create a positive impact on their work life," she said. "We are committed to explore and invest in effective work-life strategies and firmly believe that this would bring long-term benefits to both our firm and the employees."

The forum will be held at the SPH News Centre Auditorium.