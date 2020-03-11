Fortunes flip for tech firms in Penang amid outbreak

PENANG • Tech firms in Penang, Malaysia's one-time Silicon Valley of the East, swimming in orders from customers fleeing trade war-hit China, have seen fortunes turn again in the space of just a year as the coronavirus outbreak cuts them off from Chinese suppliers.

Semiconductor test equipment manufacturer Pentamaster Corporation saw its shares more than double last year as sales surged by about a fifth, the steepest in its 29-year existence, as the firm became a refuge from United States-China import tariffs.

But then China sent workers home to slow the virus, stifling supplies of parts and material further upstream. Pentamaster called sources in Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy, only to find the action had left them in the lurch too.

The firm has since lowered this year's revenue growth outlook to flat from double digits, while its stock has fallen more than 10 per cent since China in late January locked down virus epicentre Wuhan.

Pentamaster executive chairman Chuah Choon Bin said: "Even if you source from another country, the other country also depends on China."

Pentamaster's predicament is echoed across Penang, one of the world's biggest electronics and electrical hubs, which had been losing business to China for the past decade until the trade war sparked a revival.

Home to factories owned by Intel Corporation and Broadcom alongside numerous other firms that supply tech majors including Apple, the state accounts for about 8 per cent of global back-end semiconductor output.

Inbound investment reached a historic high last year.

This year, however, the goal is just a third of that, at about US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion), though that is due to the life cycles of investments rather than the virus, said the state government.

While Penang firms saw record sales last year from customers seeking to curb reliance on China and escape US tariffs, they themselves relied on China for as much as 60 per cent of components and materials, with the rest coming from Europe or elsewhere in Asia.

Analysts and local firms said the virus' sales impact would be acute in the April-June period when stockpiles run out. While firms have warned of delays, some have seen orders surge as customers continue to seek suppliers outside of China.

"Good news: Product transfers from China are leading to more quotation requests and order overflow," said Ms Goh Guek Eng, managing director at semiconductor products assembler Hotayi Electronic. "Bad news: Materials are not coming in from China."

Hotayi sources 60 per cent of components such as printed circuit boards and multi-layer ceramic capacitors from China, for customers including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and Sharp. Its sales soared 40 per cent last year.

Ms Goh said its 20 per cent target this year could be at risk due to the supply issues, which could turn critical in one to two months' time and hit production badly.

Besides China, which makes up 20 per cent to 30 per cent, Pentamaster also buys most of its components such as motors and sensors from Japan and Europe. It recently changed the design of some equipment to accommodate parts from outside China, said Mr Chuah.

"We are able to get supplies but the lead time is long - two to three months from Europe," he said, compared with two to three weeks normally.

But Qdos, which makes flexible printed circuit boards and caters to five of the world's 10 biggest smartphone makers, cut its sales growth outlook to "the low tens" from 20 per cent forecast last year, said group chief executive Jeffrey Hwang.

"The supply chain in electronics and semiconductors is really long, so one way or another you touch China," said Mr Hwang, whose company also has a factory in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

"China is a big supply chain that has served the world really well, so companies will not stop going to China entirely but probably they will cut down on dependence on China alone."

