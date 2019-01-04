Forget about repeating strong 2018 US job gains, say economists

WASHINGTON • As the United States wraps up a year of surprisingly strong job growth, such gains are unlikely to repeat in the next 12 months with economic headwinds intensifying for the country and rest of the world.

The final report for 2018 is forecast to show employers added 180,000 jobs in December to cap a 2.45 million annual increase - the most since 2015 - but the monthly estimate is the lowest median projection since last January.