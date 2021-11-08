Firms diversifying for control

Pandemic curbs and a surge in demand have led to disruptions across the transport supply chain. With the bottleneck expected to last till next year, major shipping lines like CMA CGM and AP Moller-Maersk and logistics firms like DHL and JD Logistics are acquiring key assets along the supply chain to stay competitive and gain better control of deliveries. CMA CGM has bought the Fenix Marine Services Terminal in the US, while rival Maersk acquired air freighter Senator to better manage supply chain disruptions.

