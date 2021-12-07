Firms, banks better able to weather risks, shocks

Singapore companies and the banking sector are less vulnerable to financial risks and potential shocks now than they were at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vulnerability of Singapore companies came down from an elevated level a year ago as their earnings improved, enabling them to build up cash buffers and better service their debt, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a report yesterday.

"Leverage risk has remained broadly stable, as credit extended to the corporate sector as a share of GDP (gross domestic product) moderated in the second quarter of 2021 alongside improved profitability.

"Liquidity and maturity risks have also generally eased over this period, as firms built up cash buffers on the back of the earnings recovery, resulting in improving maturity profiles and debt-servicing ability," said MAS in its annual Financial Stability Review (FSR).

Singapore companies also continued to avoid excessive reliance on foreign currency borrowings, the report said.

Still, they may have to contend with some growth unevenness across the economy, MAS noted.

Sectors less affected by the pandemic, especially manufacturing, will gain further traction, while the more pandemic-sensitive sectors - such as hospitality and tourism - could be subject to sporadic Covid-19 curbs, depending on the evolution of the virus.

"Against this backdrop, targeted government support for viable firms temporarily affected by the resurgence in infections may still be needed, even as broad-based assistance programmes are withdrawn to guard against debt sustainability risk in the medium-to-longer term," MAS said.

It added that Singapore's financial sector has remained resilient to the economic and financial impact of the pandemic.

Over the past year, lending by banks registered firm growth, underpinned by improving demand for credit, both in Singapore and in the region, MAS said.

"The banking sector has maintained healthy asset quality alongside strong capital and liquidity buffers, while continuing to support the economy's demand for credit," said the report.

"Similarly, the non-bank sector has weathered the stresses from Covid-19 well; insurers remain well capitalised and investment funds have been able to meet redemptions."

The results of the 2021 Industry-Wide Stress Test showed banks would remain resilient if a resurgence in infections due to more virulent mutated virus strains causes the global recovery to stall.

Ovais Subhani