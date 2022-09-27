Financial crisis-level risks loom in Asia as major currencies crack

MELBOURNE - Asian markets risk a reprise of financial crisis-level stress as two of the region's most important currencies crumble under the onslaught of relentless US dollar strength.

The yen and renminbi are tumbling due to the growing disparity between an uber hawkish US Federal Reserve and dovish policymakers in Japan and China. While other Asian nations are digging deep into their foreign exchange reserves to mitigate the dollar's damage, the slump of the yen and renminbi is making things worse for everyone, threatening the region's mantle as a preferred destination for risk investors.

"The renminbi and yen are big anchors and their weakness risks destabilising currencies to trade and investments in Asia," said Mr Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "We are heading towards global financial crisis levels of stress in some aspects, then the next step would be the Asian financial crisis if losses deepen."

The gravitational pull of Japan and China are evident in the sheer influence of their economies and trade relationships. China has been the largest trading partner of South-east Asian nations for 13 straight years, according to a Chinese government statement. Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, is a major exporter of capital and credit.

The tumble in the currencies of the region's two largest economies may swell into a full-fledged crisis if it spooks overseas funds into pulling money out of Asia as a whole, leading to massive capital flight. Or the declines may set off a vicious circle of competitive devaluations and a slide in demand and consumer confidence.

"Currency risk is a bigger threat for Asian nations than interest rates," said DBS Bank chief economist Taimur Baig in Singapore. "At the end of the day, all of Asia are exporters and we could see a reprise of 1997 or 1998 without the massive collateral damage."

Investors have already been busy pulling money from the region. Global funds have taken about US$44 billion (S$63 billion) out from Taiwan's shares this year, US$20 billion from India's equities, and US$13.7 billion from South Korean stocks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The heft of Beijing and Tokyo is even more pronounced in financial markets. The renminbi makes up more than a quarter of the weighting of Asian currency indexes, according to analysis by BNY Mellon. The yen is the third-most traded global currency, so its weakness has had an outsized impact on its Asian counterparts.

The threat of a spillover has become even more severe as currency declines accelerate. The yen tumbled past 145 per dollar for the first time in more than two decades on Sept 22 after United States-Japan monetary policy divergence widened further when the Fed raised interest rates for the fifth straight time at a meeting the day before. The yen retraced some of its losses after the authorities intervened but few see the action as doing anything other than slowing its inevitable decline.

The renminbi slid past its own key level of seven per dollar earlier this month.

China on Monday made it more expensive to bet against the renminbi in the derivatives market, ramping up support for the currency as it slid towards the weakest level since the 2008 financial crisis. However, the onshore renminbi extended losses on Monday, trading at 7.1662 per dollar versus the previous late-night close of 7.1298 on Friday.

Its depreciation past 7.1854 per dollar would send it to the weakest level since early 2008. A rapid drop of the yen and renminbi "can quickly become a 'deadweight' for other regional currencies", said Mr Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon in Singapore.