Fed to keep focus on jobs, bond purchases, says Powell

WASHINGTON • Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, pushing back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation and financial risks in what may be an emerging economic boom, said the central bank would keep its attention focused on getting Americans back to work as a vaccine-related recovery proceeds.

"Monetary policy is accommodative and it continues to need to be accommodative... Expect us to move carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning," before any changes, Mr Powell said on Tuesday, in response to questions from Republican lawmakers about whether a faster-than-expected recovery still required crisis-level assistance.

Mr Powell, who was testifying before the United States Senate Banking Committee, acknowledged the potentially fast growth to come as the coronavirus crisis eases and vaccinations expand.

Coming updates to the Fed's outlook may show the economy expanding in the range of 6 per cent this year, he said, and overall output conceivably returning in the next few weeks to the pre-pandemic level.

Such a rebound would have been unthinkable even a few weeks ago, but the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines, coupled with federal fiscal support that has bolstered household income, has boosted the economic outlook for the year.

When asked what his message was to financial markets, Mr Powell did not talk about the risks of rising bond yields or a possible spike in inflation, but of the roughly 10 million jobs still missing compared with a year ago, and the need for the US central bank's policy to stay wide open until that is fixed.

Interest rates will remain low and the Fed's US$120 billion (S$159 billion) in monthly bond purchases will continue "at least at the current pace until we make substantial further progress towards our goals... which we have not really been making", Mr Powell said in the hearing, his first since the Democrats won the White House and control of both Chambers of Congress.

There was little market reaction to his remarks, though a recent sharp rise in Treasury bond yields, linked partly to concerns that inflation might surge and the Fed might tighten monetary policy sooner than expected, was largely curbed.

"Mr Powell presumably wants to try to persuade markets that a strengthening economy does not necessarily mean that rates have to rise. Good luck with that when the post-Covid surge in activity becomes clear," said Mr Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Some Republican senators expressed concerns that the combination of Fed asset purchases, a potential vaccine-driven economic boom and passage of another massive stimulus package may drive asset prices to unsustainable levels and spark inflation.

"Be it GameStop, bitcoin, real estate, commodities, we are seeing quite elevated asset prices and signs of inflation," said Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is among those arguing that the Joe Biden administration's proposed US$1.9 trillion spending plan should be tailored.

"There are a lot of warning signs that are blinking yellow," Mr Toomey said, referring to the recent run-up and crash of video-game retailer GameStop's stock and sharp moves in the value of the bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Mr Powell was to testify before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee yesterday as part of his mandated twice-a-year appearances on Capitol Hill to provide an update on the economy.

REUTERS