Fed rate hikes raise threat of US recession, higher borrowing costs in Singapore

The biggest Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years portends higher costs of borrowing and will likely depress consumer sentiment, potentially sending the US economy into a sharp slowdown, if not a recession.

That seems to be the emerging consensus as the world wakes up to the Fed's decision to raise its benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

The move has a direct impact on things such as credit card bills, new car loans and mortgages, though the Fed does not set those interest rates.

The Fed will also aggressively tighten its US$5 trillion (S$7 trillion) cache of liquidity that it poured into the United States economy during the pandemic.

Both moves come amid soaring prices for households and businesses.

The US May inflation figure came in at 8.6 per cent last Friday, the highest in 40 years.

It is the same in Europe, where annual inflation has hit 8.1 per cent across the 19 countries of the euro zone, no thanks to rising commodity and energy prices resulting from the war in Ukraine and supply chain chokes.

This has prompted the European Central Bank to announce that it would raise interest rates by 25 basis points on July 21, with another hike due on Sept 8.

Stock markets charted a "relief rally" after the US rate hike was announced.

Fed chief Jerome Powell said the US central bank may consider another increase that big at its next meeting next month, but he also said he does not "expect moves of this size to be common".

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index slipped 0.27 per cent to 3,097.43 at yesterday's closing bell.

Consumer prices have been steadily rising across the board, with official inflation now well over 3 per cent.

Across Asia, central banks have already started hiking rates as well.

Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's chief economist and head of treasury research and strategy, said: "Asian interest rates are on the ascent, with the pace generally lagging behind the Fed and depending on whether their respective central banks have also front-loaded monetary policy tightening to combat inflation."

The combination of soaring inflation and rising rates is already impacting US consumer sentiment, which is at its lowest since 1952, according to a University of Michigan survey last week.

All this could impact economic growth. The Fed on Wednesday slashed its outlook for the US economy this year, now anticipating growth of just 1.7 per cent, down from 2.8 per cent in its March projection.

Why should all this concern us in Singapore?

It matters because the US economy is the engine powering much of the rest of the world.

It is the single largest importer and exporter of goods and services. The US accounts for 14 per cent of global goods imports, 9 per cent of global services imports and about 16 per cent of global gross domestic product.

So if the US sneezes, the world will catch the proverbial cold.

Singapore's economy will not be spared.

Although the labour market here is tight and the economy is now recovering nicely from the effects of the pandemic, higher borrowing costs will ultimately kick in as well.

Singaporeans with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates.

Companies that are highly geared will feel the pain of higher borrowing costs.

The question is whether this will impact hiring and employment.

So far, the job market here remains tight and wages have continued to rise.

But if the pain gets too much for companies, something has to give.

Rising wages are already a major factor in the inflationary spiral.

The thinking in the corridors of central banks is that a monetary tightening might suppress demand somewhat and thus control prices.

But it is a tricky manoeuvre.

Too much tightening and a delicate economic recovery could just come crashing down.

Not enough tightening and inflation could continue to soar.