News analysis

Fed rate hikes raise threat of US recession, higher borrowing costs in Singapore

Associate Editor
Singaporeans with home mortgages will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
46 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The biggest Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years portends higher costs of borrowing and will likely depress consumer sentiment, potentially sending the US economy into a sharp slowdown, if not a recession.

That seems to be the emerging consensus as the world wakes up to Fed decision to raise its benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. The move has a direct impact on things such as credit card bills, new car loans and mortgages, though the Fed does not set those interest rates itself.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top