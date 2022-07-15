Fed may resort to historic full-point rate hike amid searing inflation

HOUSTON • Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic 1 percentage point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the US central bank to act.

"Everything is in play," Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic told reporters in St Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday after US consumer prices rose by a faster-than-forecast 9.1 per cent in the year through June.

Asked if that included raising rates by a full percentage point, he replied "it would mean everything".

The comments added fuel to speculation that the Fed is more likely than not to raise interest rates by 100 basis points when it meets on July 26 and 27, which would be the largest increase since the central bank started directly using overnight interest rates to conduct monetary policy in the early 1990s.

Americans are furious over high prices and critics blame the Fed for its initial slow response.

Chief US economist Michael Feroli at JPMorgan Chase & Co said: "I think they have time, if they want, to change that expectation to 100. I don't think they've given us a great reason why they should be going slow here, or being gradual."

Given the acceleration in monthly inflation, economists at Nomura Securities International now expect a full percentage point rise in the Fed's benchmark rate at the upcoming policy meeting.

Nomura economists Aichi Amemiya, Robert Dent and Jacob Meyer said in a note: "Incoming data suggests the Fed's inflation problem has worsened, and we expect policymakers to react by scaling up the pace of rate hikes to reinforce their credibility."

Fed chairman Jerome Powell told reporters last month after the central bank raised rates by 75 basis points, to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent, that either a 50 or 75 basis point increase was likely in July.

A majority of his colleagues since then have either echoed his line or endorsed the bigger move.

Central banks globally are confronting unprecedented inflation, prompting historic rate hikes from Hungary to Pakistan.

"You have to put 100 on the table for July," said Citigroup chief US economist Andrew Hollenhorst. "Everybody should be quite cautious about calling peak inflation - a few months ago the peak was supposed to be 8.3 per cent."

Fed officials have said they want to push policy into restrictive territory, to a range of 3.25 per cent to 3.5 per cent by the year end, according to the median projection from the quarterly economic projections released in June. Futures markets on Wednesday showed investors pricing in an even higher 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent range by the year end.

Economists warn that such a fast pace of large increases could push the US into recession. A handful of banks are predicting a contraction starting this year, while others see it starting next year.

BLOOMBERG