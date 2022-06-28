Fed chief's path to 2% inflation needs luck or, failing that, pain

VIRGINIA • Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell sees two possible paths for the US economy and monetary policy over the next year: With some luck, inflation will cool with the help of more supply. If that fails, the Fed will not hesitate to impose a more painful solution.

In the best-case scenario, the Fed's front-loaded interest rate hikes slow demand for rate-sensitive sectors such as housing, cars and other durable goods bought on credit. Plus - over time - supply disruptions ease and come back into better balance with demand.

In Mr Powell's view, there is a chance that price growth can slow quite quickly, helping the central bank reduce inflation towards its 2 per cent target.

"If demand can move back down, then inflation could move to back along that path just as quickly as it went up," Mr Powell told the Senate Banking Committee last Wednesday during his semi-annual testimony before Congress.

Mr Powell said the Fed had misjudged inflation's momentum last year. Inflation, according to the central bank's preferred measure, is running at 6.3 per cent. The Fed is now trying to front-load policy restraint. Officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points earlier this month - lifting the target range for their main benchmark to 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

Mr Powell said a similar move, or one of 50 basis points, is on the table when they meet late next month. Investors have almost fully priced another 75 basis-point move in July.

Collectively, Fed officials in their June projections saw inflation gliding back down to near 2 per cent by 2024 with growth hardly dipping much below 2 per cent, while unemployment rises modestly.

Mr Michael Pond, the top inflation strategist at Barclays Capital in New York, says the Fed's outlook could work out. He points to falling freight rates and well-stocked retail inventories as signs that "supply chain constraints are starting to ease up".

"In our base-case forecast, we do have quite a bit of disinflation as we get into next year. But there is still significant uncertainty."

Add something else to that list: Fed officials worry rolling price shocks - most recently to food and energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine - could dislodge public expectations about trend prices going forward.

Survey measures of such expectations for future inflation, for example, are notoriously correlated to the level of gas prices today.

Fed officials are concerned that rising expectations could harden into a reset of the way the public considers the average rate of inflation going forward, though they got some good news on that front.

A preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's June measure of expected inflation five to 10 years ahead had jumped to 3.3 per cent, the highest since 2008, and Mr Powell and other Fed officials have pointed to that June 10 data release as one of the factors in their last-minute decision to raise rates by 75 basis points five days later.

Final results from the Michigan survey, published last Friday, showed a smaller increase, however, to 3.1 per cent.

Mr Powell told the Senate that a recession is not the Fed's intended outcome but is "certainly a possibility", adding: "Frankly, the events of the last few months around the world have made it more difficult for us to achieve what we want, which is 2 per cent inflation and still a strong labour market."

Fed officials fear rising food and energy inflation could boost inflation expectations, which in turn could make it harder to bring down overall inflation.

So far, that has not been the case: Food and energy inflation accelerated in May, while so-called core inflation, which strips out food and energy, moderated.

If they do not get near-term relief with some disinflation coming from more supply, then Fed officials have made it clear that they are willing to suppress demand until prices break.

Nobody knows where the tipping point into recession is in that process.

"To think that we can fine-tune something like this with tremendous precision, I mean, we just don't have that ability," said Chicago Fed president Charles Evans last week. "The first thing that we are looking at is to make sure we take the steam out of the inflation pressures."

BLOOMBERG