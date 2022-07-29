Fed chair says another big rate increase is possible

ATLANTA • Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month, and chairman Jerome Powell said a similar move was possible again, while rejecting speculation that the US economy was in recession.

Policymakers, facing the hottest cost pressures in 40 years, lifted the target for the federal funds rate on Wednesday to a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent. That takes the cumulative June to July increase to 150 basis points - the steepest since the price-fighting era of former Fed chairman Paul Volcker in the early 1980s.

Mr Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation, and he said on Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet, investors sent stocks in Asia and the US surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.

"The markets shot first and asked questions later," said Mr Neil Dutta, head of US economic research at Renaissance Macro Research.

Piper Sandler head of public policy Roberto Perli and head of global asset allocation Benson Durham noted that the jump in stocks, and larger decline in short-term Treasury yields than long-term rates, is the "classical market reaction one would expect if the odds of rate cuts had increased or their timing had been brought forward".

But Mr Powell's comments were "not the words of a Fed chair who is pivoting towards a dovish stance", wrote Mr Perli, a former Fed official, and Mr Durham.

Economists pointed out that the Fed's top focus remains curbing inflation, even if it comes at a cost to employment, the other side of the United States central bank's congressional mandate.

In addition, Mr Powell cited forecasts in mid-June that showed officials expected to raise rates to about 3.4 per cent this year and 3.8 per cent next year - projections above market expectations.

NatWest Markets analysts said in a note: "The markets clearly think the net of today is that the Fed will end up doing less tightening, but it was hard to come away from the Fed press conference thinking the Fed delivered a dovish pivot.

"If anything, based on what we heard today, the median Fed member's view on the path of the Fed funds rate over the remainder of this year could conceivably be higher."

BLOOMBERG

SEE EDITORIAL, BUSINESS