Fed chair Powell becoming central banker to the world

WASHINGTON • US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is starting to sound a bit like he is the world's central banker.

In congressional testimony last week, he repeatedly cited a slower global economic expansion in laying out the case for easier US monetary policy. "There's something going on with the growth around the world, particularly around manufacturing, investment and trade," he told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday as he all but promised an interest rate cut at the end of this month.

Mr Powell is not merely being altruistic. As he himself said, the international slowdown and heightened trade tensions are weighing on the domestic outlook.

And with other major central banks running short of monetary ammunition, that arguably places more of an onus on the Fed to support the economy worldwide to prevent it from dragging down the US.

"There are limited tools available in the global central bank community, putting the spotlight on the Fed to ease and underpin global growth and financial conditions," Bank of America economist Michelle Meyer and her colleagues wrote in a July 10 note.

In one sense, Mr Powell is just trying to undo the damage US President Donald Trump's trade policies have caused for the world economy. Mr Trump's tariffs - realised and threatened - have prompted multinational corporations to put off capital spending plans, dampening global growth.

Mr Powell has cited China and its effort to deleverage its economy as a potential source of weakness.

This is not the first time the Fed has shifted its stance in response to changes outside the US. In 2016, it scaled back plans to increase rates as an abrupt decline in China's currency shook international financial markets. And in 1998, it cut rates three times in rapid-fire succession as Russia's debt default rocked the world economy. But the Fed, with interest rates close to 2.5 per cent, has now much more leeway to promote growth than either the Bank of Japan or the European Central Bank; both have negative rates.

In an interview, Fed vice-chairman Richard Clarida pointed to something else that has changed in recent years, namely, "a much more globalised capital market". This means the US is more affected by developments abroad than a mere toting up of its exports and imports would suggest. That exposure comes through the ups and downs of the world's financial markets as investors move trillions of dollars around the globe - and the knock-on effects those market moves can have on the domestic economy.

In the final analysis, of course, the Fed is responsible for managing America's economy - not the world's - and for meeting its twin goals of maximum employment and stable prices. But Mr Powell is still being thrust into taking a bigger role to support expansion internationally and with it, in the US.

"People are very concerned about global growth, and we will feel that over time," Mr Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. "That's the main thing I worry about."

