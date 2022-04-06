February retail sales fall 3.4% due to earlier CNY

Takings at the till dropped in February, reversing the increases seen in the months before, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics (SingStat) yesterday.

This was due to the timing of Chinese New Year, which meant that consumers did their pre-festive shopping in January this year rather than February. But analysts said Singapore's easing of Covid-19 restrictions and border reopening bode well for the coming months.

Retail sales declined 3.4 per cent in February year on year. Excluding motor vehicles, though, February retail sales dipped by just 1.8 per cent.

Experts said that the forecast for the coming months is hopeful as Covid-19 restrictions ease and the nightlife sector reopens from April 19.

Maybank Kim Eng economist Lee Ju Ye said: "We expect retail sales to swing back to positive growth in the coming months as restrictions ease and the labour market improves.

"The return of tourists following the significant easing of border restrictions, starting end-March, will also boost sales of discretionary categories, including department stores and watches and jewellery."

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said the latest data already suggests that consumer confidence is positive, given the rise in expenditure for luxury and durable goods in February.

He noted that sales of watches and jewellery have expanded for 13 straight months, while spending also rose for furniture and household equipment, and telecommunications and computers. Higher oil prices likely supported the increase in petrol station sales.

However, a prolonged Russia-Ukraine war resulting in elevated energy and food costs may dampen consumer confidence and result in less discretionary spending in the months ahead, Ms Lee said.

OCBC Bank's chief economist Selena Ling said: "One thing to watch for is whether the rising inflation and upward interest rate adjustments may start to prompt consumers to consider tightening their belt towards the latter part of this year."

She noted that the war and the lockdowns in China could also continue to affect the global supply chain and accelerate inflationary pressures, while consumer confidence could also dip if debt financing such as mortgage servicing becomes more onerous.

In February, retailers of food and alcohol saw the biggest decline in sales of 16.5 per cent compared with the same month the year before, while minimarts and convenience stores saw sales drop by 14.1 per cent.

Sales of motor vehicles also fell by 14.1 per cent, while takings of supermarkets and hypermarkets slid 10.8 per cent.

Retailers of optical goods and books saw sales fall by 8.4 per cent, and department stores' takings dropped 6 per cent.

On the other hand, retailers of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods saw sales jump by 21 per cent.

Petrol service stations recorded higher sales of 8.8 per cent, while retailers of watches and jewellery saw sales rise by 8.3 per cent.

Sellers of furniture and household equipment enjoyed higher sales of 5.2 per cent, while sales of computer and telecommunications equipment rose 4.7 per cent.

While restaurant sales fell year on year in February, other food segments recorded increases, led by food caterers that saw sales jump by 26.3 per cent.

This was because of the low base in February 2021 when demand for catering was weak, SingStat said.

The turnover of cafes, foodcourts and other eating places also increased, with the total sales value of food and beverage (F&B)) services in February estimated at $734 million. Of this, online F&B service sales made up an estimated 30.7 per cent.

The estimated total retail sales value for February was $3.2 billion. Online retail sales made up an estimated 13.6 per cent, higher than the 12.4 per cent recorded in January.