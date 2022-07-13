Fake US inflation report circulates online day before data release

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The United States Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) said on Tuesday (July 12) that a release circulating online purporting to show hotly anticipated June inflation figures was a forgery.

"We are aware of a fake version of the June 2022 Consumer Price Index news release that is being circulated online," BLS spokesman Cody Parkinson said in an e-mailed statement.

The Labour Department agency is scheduled to release the June consumer price index (CPI) report on Wednesday at 8.30am in Washington, the spokesman said.

US stocks slumped to session lows around the time the fake release started making the rounds on social media.

The release that circulated online on Tuesday attempted to mimic the formatting of the prior month's CPI report but with different dates and numbers. It included several indications that it was a forgery, including a chart whose numbers failed to match the text.