FairPrice freezes prices of 100 daily essentials till year-end

Prices of 100 daily essential items sold under the FairPrice house brand will be frozen until the end of the year, as part of a support package to help Singaporeans manage the cost of living during the coronavirus pandemic.

These items include groceries such as rice, oil, beverages and poultry, as well as batteries, toiletries and household cleaners, said NTUC Enterprise yesterday.

On top of the price freeze, the $50 million support package also includes extensions of seniors' discounts until Dec 31 this year.

"This six-month extension helps cushion Singaporeans against potential price increases, regardless of changes in supply, socioeconomic factors and external factors that could affect food prices, especially during the current volatile and uncertain climate," NTUC Enterprise said in a statement.

"This price freeze of essentials will also act as a benchmark for prices in general of everyday essentials, ensuring they remain affordable."

This initiative was launched in March last year and would have run until June 30 this year, providing customers with savings of approximately $17.8 million. The six-month extension is estimated to provide an additional $6.7 million in savings to shoppers.

Last year, the cost of 38 of the 100 housebrand items saw increases of up to 10 per cent, which means FairPrice has absorbed over $350,000 as a result of this initiative.

Discounts for those in the Merdeka Generation and Pioneer Generation as well as senior citizens will also be extended until the end of the year.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, NTUC Enterprise group chief executive, said: "2020 has been a challenging year with the heavy impact brought about by Covid-19 on the daily lives of Singaporeans. In times like these, our resolve to serve Singaporeans has only deepened.

"We have put in additional resources to ensure that daily essential products and services, including groceries, childcare and eldercare, remain accessible and affordable for all.

"Through this comprehensive support package, we reaffirm our commitment to moderate the cost of living for all Singaporeans."

There is also a slew of new initiatives for NTUC union members, to provide support including specially priced groceries and more than 100 complimentary online courses to encourage upskilling.

A reduced-price breakfast set at $1 for union members and $1.50 for the public will be available from July 3 to Aug 31 at all NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam foodcourts and coffee shops from 7am to 11am daily. The set, which includes a cup of hot coffee or tea, toast and two soft boiled eggs, is usually priced at $1.80 for union members and $2.20 for the public.

NTUC Enterprise added that its organisations have also introduced coronavirus relief measures worth $8.8 million to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the community.

National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: "We want to really be alongside Singaporeans as we combat Covid-19, and we will do this little bit for our fellow Singaporeans."

Mr Seah added: "When you buy any housebrand (item), you are actually in effect really stretching your dollar. We know that during this period, affordability and value itself is uppermost on everyone's mind."

Sue-Ann Tan