Factory output posts 3.4% rise in January on pharma spike

A surge in pharmaceuticals and the race to meet output targets before the Chinese New Year holidays gave an unexpected boost to manufacturing last month.

The volatile pharmaceuticals sector may stay buoyant for another month or two, amid increased demand for medicine.

But manufacturing data from this month may start to show the full extent of output losses from the supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In response to the outbreak, China had extended the Chinese New Year holidays that started late last month. Several big cities in the country were also locked down to contain the spread of infections.

The disruption to production, logistics, sales and tourism from the measures spread across the world, hitting Asian economies with strong ties to the world's second-largest economy especially hard.

Analysts said the January figures may be reflecting some front-loading by factories ahead of the holiday season, while missing the extended slack after that.

Singapore's factory output rose by 3.4 per cent year on year last month, compared with the 3.7 per cent drop in December, according to the Economic Development Board (EDB).

The figures released yesterday soared past analyst estimates in a Bloomberg poll that had predicted a 5.8 per cent contraction.

Pharmaceuticals output jumped by 59.4 per cent from a year earlier, lifting the biomedical sector's growth by 41.1 per cent.

Excluding the biomedical contribution, overall output was 3.8 per cent lower year on year.

EDB said the growth in pharmaceuticals was on the back of a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced and the higher production of biological products.

Still, output of the medical technology segment fell by 5.3 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, overall manufacturing output increased by 18.2 per cent. Excluding biomedical production, the expansion was up 11.8 per cent.

Ms Selena Ling, head of research at OCBC Bank, said the better-than-expected January data should be taken "with a pinch of salt".

"The January data may not be fully reflective of the Covid-19 outbreak and related labour and/or supply chain disruptions yet."

The devil was in the details, as the bounce was led by the volatile pharmaceuticals, while electronics continued to languish.

Electronics output decreased by 7.2 per cent from a year ago.

The sector that accounts for more than a quarter of Singapore's factory production had been in the doldrums for most of last year - shrinking 1.1 per cent in December after a 19.1 per cent slide in November.

Last month's decline in electronics was spread over most segments, except for infocommunications and consumer electronics, which grew by 17.7 per cent.

Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS Bank, said signals of a tepid recovery in electronics late last year have now faded.

The recent escalation of the outbreak outside China, especially in electronics powerhouse South Korea, may result in further production declines in the sector in the coming months.

However, an increase in semiconductor-related equipment output - part of the precision engineering sector - was noted with interest.

The machinery and systems segment rose by 25.3 per cent, owing to higher production of semiconductor and process control equipment. That raised precision engineering output by 18.1 per cent.

Mr Sin Beng Ong, an economist at JP Morgan, said: "In terms of the overall message from the data, the strength of regional semiconductor output is most evident in Singapore's precision engineering cluster even as other sectors remain stuck in low gear, and mirrors the regional experience more broadly."

Still, most analysts believe a manufacturing and trade recovery is likely only by the middle of the year, after a possible growth contraction in the first quarter.

ING Group economist Prakash Sakpal said: "I would consider the better January performance a transitory blip. A bigger dent to activity in February should reinforce depressed growth outlook for much of this year."

EDB data also showed chemicals production falling by 5.5 per cent.

Transport engineering shrank by 9.3 per cent, weighed down by the marine and offshore engineering and aerospace segments.

General manufacturing contracted by 10.6 per cent.