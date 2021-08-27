Factory output growth eases in July

A strong performance by the volatile pharmaceuticals sector kept Singapore's factory output in expansion mode last month but the pace of growth slowed, data out yesterday showed.

Manufacturing production rose 16.3 per cent year on year - the ninth straight month of growth - but well down on the revised 28 per cent expansion seen in June and under a forecast of 19.9 per cent in a Bloomberg poll.

If biomedical manufacturing was excluded, output would have increased by just 5.8 per cent.

Manufacturing output dipped 2.6 per cent on a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis.

The key electronics sector lifted output a marginal 1.5 per cent year on year, down on June's 27.4 per cent growth, mainly due to the high base a year ago.

Semiconductors dipped 0.4 per cent although all other segments recorded output growth.

Ms Selena Ling, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy, said this could be partly due to a global supply crunch.

"Anecdotally, the persistent global chip shortage, partly due to global supply chain disruptions, has already made an impact on selected industries like auto production," she said.

She noted that big firms in the sector like Infineon and STMicroelectronics were reported to have halted production in Malaysia, while NXP has rapidly drawn down inventories.

Apple and Samsung Electronics have also warned of component shortages that could affect shipments.

Maybank Kim Eng economists Lee Ju Ye and Chua Hak Bin said that chip lead times - the gap between ordering a semiconductor and taking delivery - have risen sharply.

Ms Ling said: "Nevertheless, as vaccination ramps up and Covid-19 restrictions are gradually relaxed in key manufacturing centres in Asia, coupled with chip manufacturers also ramping up capacity, the supply situation may resolve over time, even if short-term hiccups continue."

Last month's outperformer, biomedical manufacturing, boosted output 86.6 per cent as pharmaceutical production jumped 134.9 per cent on the back of a different mix of ingredients and higher output of biological products. The medical technology segment expanded 17.4 per cent with higher export demand.

Transport engineering also posted growth with output up 33.1 per cent.

Marine and offshore engineering rose 52.6 per cent from a low base last year due to movement curbs at worker dormitories which hit production, the Economic Development Board (EDB) said yesterday.

The aerospace segment expanded 22.8 per cent from a low base of maintenance, repair and overhaul activities last year due to international travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, precision engineering output expanded 20.3 per cent while machinery and systems grew 26.8 per cent with higher production of semiconductor equipment to meet demand from chip manufacturers.

General manufacturing production increased 11 per cent and the miscellaneous industries segment grew 57.2 per cent from a low base last year, when demand and production of construction-related materials were affected by Covid-19, EDB said.

But the food, beverage and tobacco and printing segments fell in output, as there was lower production of dairy products and milk powder due to weaker export demand. Meanwhile, chemicals output fell 5.6 per cent.

The petroleum segment grew 28.5 per cent from the low production base a year ago due to weaker export demand.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan, who noted that the low base effects from last year are expected to dissipate further in this half of the year, projected that full-year industrial production growth will slow to 8 per cent.

Ms Lee and Dr Chua noted that manufacturing has likely continued to moderate this month and will possibly decelerate to single-digit growth next month.

"Services will likely lead the recovery in the fourth quarter with the reopening of the economy and easing of border controls," they said.