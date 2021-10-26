ExxonMobil seeks industry, govt support for green project

South-east Asia's policymakers can help breathe life into projects aimed at tackling emissions from pollutive industries by coming to an understanding on how to price carbon across the region.

Oil and gas major ExxonMobil has been studying the concept of placing CO2 capture hubs in some heavy industrial areas, such as in Singapore, then connecting them to storage sites elsewhere.

But these carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects will need collaboration from companies and support from governments to arrive at a transparent cross-border price on carbon, said Mr Joe Blommaert, president of the newly minted ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions business.

He said ExxonMobil has vast experience, having captured over 40 per cent of human-made CO2 emissions worldwide since 1970.

"We believe we have the capabilities and expertise to bring to bear and support deploying carbon capture and sequestration on a large scale," he told The Straits Times.

ExxonMobil is one of 11 companies that agreed last month to work together on setting up a US$100 billion (S$134.4 billion) CCS project in Houston in the United States. The initial target is to capture and store 50 million tonnes of carbon annually by 2030, gradually raising that goal by 2040 to 100 million tonnes a year.

Mr Blommaert said 100 million tonnes is equal to the amount of CO2 sequestered by about 49 million ha of forest, or about 1½ times the size of Malaysia. "The Houston project is a very inspirational concept and we think something like that could also apply here in Asia."

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that industrial CO2 emissions across the Asia-Pacific exceeded four billion tonnes a year in 2019.

A recent study by Singapore Energy Centre - a consortium founded by Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore and other members such as ExxonMobil - showed that there are nearly 300 billion tonnes of storage capacity in areas within South-east Asia.

The IEA believes CCS can contribute both to reducing emissions in critical economic sectors and removing CO2 to balance emissions that cannot be avoided - a balance that is at the heart of net-zero ambitions. In some sectors, including heavy industry, CCS is currently the least costly or only practical option for deep emission reductions, the agency said in a recent report.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also says carbon capture and storage is a necessary part of its best-case climate scenarios.

Mr Blommaert said ExxonMobil is talking to companies and governments in the region that would like to collaborate on a CCS project.

He added that while most countries around the world are signatories of the Paris accords on climate change - and some have carbon markets and tax incentives - a harmonised carbon pricing mechanism is needed to make further progress.

"It is important to understand that there has to be a recognition of all the costs associated with the manufacturing process, including the CO2 that needs to be abated.

"The value of carbon should be more transparent in the products that we consume and can drive the demand for lower-carbon-intensity products. You can create that market. That then attracts the public and private investment to drive the implementation of emission-reduction technologies," he said.

In 2019, Singapore became the first in South-east Asia to implement a carbon tax that applies uniformly to all sectors. But progress on pricing carbon in Asia has been patchy. The Republic has also implemented a fixed-price, credit-based tax mechanism where companies pay their carbon tax by surrendering non-tradeable, fixed-price carbon credits purchased from the Government.

The mechanism puts in place key building blocks that help regulatory bodies and companies build the necessary capabilities to operate in a linked market.