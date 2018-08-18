Exports post 11.8% rise in July, beating expectations

Boosted by a spurt in the pharmaceuticals sector, Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose 11.8 per cent last month.

While the rise exceeded market expectations of a 7.4 per cent rise and came on the heels of a measly 0.8 per cent increase the previous month, economists noted that it was driven by the seasonally volatile pharmaceuticals sector.

The exports of electronics continued to decline, most likely due to ongoing trade tensions.

Contributing to most of the growth was the pharmaceuticals sector, which expanded 109.2 per cent year-on-year, according to Enterprise Singapore data released yesterday. The sector had grown 19.1 per cent the previous month.

But it is unclear how long the uptick in pharmaceuticals will last, beyond the next few months, said OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling.

"Pharmaceuticals output and exports can be rather volatile depending on the turnaround for each production cycle," she said.

Nomura research analysts Euben Paracuelles and Brian Tan believe that year-on-year increases in pharma exports will slow. They will be compared with a higher base as the numbers had picked up in August last year.

Beacons Pharmaceuticals managing director Joseph Lam said: "The rise is part of a major trend, with an increase in demand for pharmaceuticals globally." But with volatility in the currency markets and the global business environment, he conceded that there is likely to also be an "unusual cycle of swings".

Non-electronic exports were up by 18.8 per cent year-on-year last month - after rising 4.5 per cent the month before - and this helped to offset the decline in electro-nics shipments.

Electronics exports saw a 3.8 per cent dip last month - an improvement from the 8.6 per cent decline in the previous month.

The biggest contributors to this were declines in the export of integrated circuits, diodes and transistors, and parts of personal computers.

While Nodx growth last month was above market expectations, this was mainly due to contributions from the volatile pharmaceuticals segment, said UOB economist Francis Tan.

"The exports of electronics remained weak, and we are concerned about the ongoing US-China trade tensions, as well as US trade tensions with the rest of the world," he added. "These will certainly cloud the outlook for a very trade-dependent Singapore."

Domestic exports to Singapore's top 10 markets rose last month, except for Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. The growth was mainly driven by the United States, Japan and Indonesia.

"Notably, Nodx to China was flat on-year in July after shrinking by 15.8 per cent year-on-year in June," said OCBC's Ms Ling.

"Even though non-electronics Nodx rose 9.1 per cent year-on-year in July, this was insufficient to offset the 20.3 per cent year-on-year drop in electronics Nodx, and the latter could be reflective of some spillover effects from the US-Sino trade spat," she said.

Nodx to emerging markets expanded 40.6 per cent last month, while oil domestic exports grew by 38.2 per cent, due to higher sales to Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Non-oil re-exports, an indicator of wholesale trade performance, rose 8.5 per cent after a 5.2 per cent gain the previous month.

Similarly, non-electronic re-exports outweighed a decline in that of electronics.

On Monday, the Singapore Government raised its full-year Nodx growth forecast to between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent, up from 1 per cent to 3 per cent previously, on the back of a positive second quarter for sectors such as food and beverage, machinery and pharmaceuticals.