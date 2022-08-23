Experts see US Fed raising rates by 50 basis points in Sept

BANGALORE • The US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points next month amid expectations that inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.

Still around a four-decade high, inflation eased last month, driving Fed funds futures to narrowly switch their pricing to a 50-basis-point hike next month after 75-basis-point moves in June and July.

Most economists in a Reuters poll from last Tuesday to Friday predicted a half percentage-point hike next month, the same as in the last poll, which would take the key interest rate to 2.75 per cent to 3 per cent.

Eighteen of the 94 surveyed expected the Fed to go for 75 basis points.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week, said last month that "it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases".

A cumulative 225 basis points of hikes since March and with more to come have brought a recession closer and the survey showed a 45 per cent median probability of one over the coming year, up from July's 40 per cent, and a 50 per cent chance of one within two years.

"A recession is a necessary evil and the only way to get to where we want to be - where people don't lose all their money to higher prices," said Mr Philip Marey, senior US strategist at Rabobank.

"It does not have to be a heavy one because usually, big recessions occur in conjunction with financial crisis and at the moment, household balance sheets are strong."

Thirty-seven of 48 economists said that if the United States enters a recession within the next two years, it would be short and shallow. Ten said it would be long and shallow and only one said long and deep.

Consumer price inflation is expected to remain above the Fed's 2 per cent target until at least 2024 - averaging 8 per cent and 3.7 per cent this year and next - potentially pushing the central bank to take its key policy rate higher into restrictive territory.

Nearly 90 per cent of participants saw the key policy rate at 3.25 per cent to 3.5 per cent or higher by the end of this year, largely unchanged from the last poll.

Expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes have boosted both stock and bond markets over the past week and loosened financial conditions somewhat, adding more pressure on the Fed.

The world's largest economy contracted in the first two quarters of the year - broadly the definition of a technical recession.

REUTERS