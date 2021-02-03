Economy Watch

Expansionary Budget to smooth out rough patches on road to recovery

Beyond still-suffering sectors, some fiscal support may be redirected to repositioning, rebuilding economy for post-Covid-19 world

The main thrust of Budget 2021 is likely to include measures for job creation and preservation, provision of funding for businesses, reinforced social safety nets, extended aid for the tourism sector and promotion of Singapore as a global-regional no
The main thrust of Budget 2021 is likely to include measures for job creation and preservation, provision of funding for businesses, reinforced social safety nets, extended aid for the tourism sector and promotion of Singapore as a global-regional node of technology, innovation and enterprise.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Even as optimism bubbles for a sustained economic rebound, government support will be needed to smooth out the rough patches along the road to a full recovery.

There is not much of a choice when it comes to aviation, tourism and hospitality businesses that continue to suffer from travel curbs. But some of the fiscal support is likely to be redirected to repositioning and rebuilding the economy for a post-Covid-19 world.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2021, with the headline 'Expansionary Budget to smooth out rough patches on road to recovery'. Subscribe
