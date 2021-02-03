For Subscribers
Expansionary Budget 2021 to smooth out rough patches on road to recovery
Beyond still-suffering sectors, some fiscal support may be redirected to repositioning, rebuilding economy for post-Covid-19 world.
SINGAPORE - Even as optimism bubbles for a sustained economic rebound, government support will be needed to smooth out the rough patches along the road to a full recovery.
There is not much of a choice when it comes to aviation, tourism and hospitality businesses that continue to suffer from travel curbs. But some of the fiscal support is likely to be redirected to repositioning and rebuilding the economy for a post-Covid-19 world.
